REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES to Host Special Week Celebrating the Show's Fans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Real Women Have Curves will hold a celebration of the musical's fans between June 3 and June 8, with special activations happening each night at The James Earl Jones Theatre. The week, called “Curves Fan Week,” will also celebrate the release of the original Broadway cast recording for Real Women Have Curves from Ghostlight Records, officially out June 6.

Throughout the week, fans are able to purchase $74 orchestra tickets at the James Earl Jones Theatre Box Office with no fees using code RWPRV1 (or purchase online where orchestra tickets start at $89 inclusive of all online fees ($74+$15 fee).

The week kicks off on Tuesday, June 3 with “Cantina Night.” Following the evening performance of Real Women Have Curves, audience members will be treated to post-show snacks from Siete Foods on behalf of Las Mujeres Garza. Fans can also head to Friedman’s at the Edison Hotel (228 W 47th St) during the month of June to try two Real Women Have Curves themed cocktails created with Gran Centenario Tequila, the official tequila partner of the production. Fans can choose from the De Nada Margarita (Gran Centenario Plata Tequila, Blood Orange, Cardamom) or the Daydream Paloma (Gran Centenario Plata Tequila, Grapefruit, Orange, Cherry). Patrons who show their ticket stub from Real Women Have Curves at Friedman’s in June can get two of these exciting signature drinks for the price of one!



The evening of Wednesday, June 4 marks the “Night of Joy,” where the evening’s performance will be followed by a special sing-along led by Tony Award-nominated co-composer of Real Women Have Curves, Joy Huerta, who will perform some music from the show as well as some of her own Grammy Award winning hits.



The week continues on Thursday, June 5 with the “Night of 200 Dresses,” where audience members can win some amazing prizes from Not Your Daughter’s Jeans and more! Audience members attending the June 5 performance are also encouraged to bring along new and gently worn women’s professional clothing, jewelry, and accessories to be donated to Bottomless Closet, an organization whose mission is to make women feel confident, prepared, and empowered to ace their job interviews, start that new job, and begin their journey to self-sufficiency.



The evening performance on Friday, June 6 will be followed by a special post-show sing-along led by Joy Huerta to celebrate the newly released Original Broadway Cast Recording of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical. Finally, audience members who attend the show on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 will be treated to a fun and colorful post-show giveaway!



Activations will continue to be announced throughout the week on Real Women Have Curves’ social channels so fans can look out for some extra surprises!



Real Women Have Curves began performances on April 1, 2025 and is currently playing on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre.

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

