Photos: Anthony Gargiula, Spencer Sutherland and Kenzie Ziegler in & JULIET
Currently, the production also stars Joey Fatone and is set to welcome Cyrus Veyssi and Aly Michalka to the company later this fall.
You can now see production photos from & JULIET on Broadway, featuring new cast members Anthony Gargiula, Spencer Sutherland, and Kenzie Ziegler. Gargiula, Sutherland, and Ziegler made their Broadway debuts as 'François,' 'Romeo,' and 'Charmion' respectively on Tuesday, September 15th at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
As previously announced, the beloved hit musical Will Close on Broadway on Sunday, January 3, 2027, more than four years after it opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Currently, the production also stars Joey Fatone and is set to welcome Cyrus Veyssi and Aly Michalka to the company later this fall.
Featuring a book by David West Read and songs by Max Martin and his collaborators, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by asking what might happen if Juliet chose not to die after Romeo and instead embarked on a new life of her own.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Anthony Gargiula and the cast
Anthony Gargiula, Gianna Harris and cast
Spencer Sutherland and the cast
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