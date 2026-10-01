Photos: Anthony Gargiula, Spencer Sutherland and Kenzie Ziegler in & JULIET

You can now see production photos from & JULIET on Broadway, featuring new cast members Anthony Gargiula, Spencer Sutherland, and Kenzie Ziegler. Gargiula, Sutherland, and Ziegler made their Broadway debuts as 'François,' 'Romeo,' and 'Charmion' respectively on Tuesday, September 15th at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

As previously announced, the beloved hit musical Will Close on Broadway on Sunday, January 3, 2027, more than four years after it opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Currently, the production also stars Joey Fatone and is set to welcome Cyrus Veyssi and Aly Michalka to the company later this fall.

Featuring a book by David West Read and songs by Max Martin and his collaborators, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by asking what might happen if Juliet chose not to die after Romeo and instead embarked on a new life of her own.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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