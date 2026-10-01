Rachel Zegler Says EVITA Balcony Scene Opened Up 'Accessibility In Theater' Conversation

One of the most unforgettable theatre moments of 2025 was Rachel Zegler's balcony sequence in the West End revival of Evita. As audiences from inside the London Palladium watched a livestream of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," Zegler performed the song for audiences outside the theatre for free.

In a new interview with Variety, Zegler states that the iconic moment opened up a conversation about "accessibility in theater."

"People were able to witness something for free on Argyll Street every night. You could hear a pin drop in that square. It was unbelievable. Something I’ll never forget is the sheer amount of people on the last night. There were more people outside than inside the theater. I couldn’t see the end of the crowd."

As Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed production of Evita prepares to come to Broadway, Zegler confirms further that the scene "won’t be the same in New York."

"We were very fortunate with the London Palladium to have essentially a half street that was rarely used for cars and trucks."

With different staging in place, Zegler states that the spirit of performing for the people will be preserved.

"At the core of Evita is that Eva Perón was for the people, and so there is always going to be an intention of incorporating a connection between Eva and her public.

When the revival was first announced to open on Broadway, Jamie Lloyd previously stated that the scene would be re-staged for Broadway.

"When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ would not be possible," he said. "I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”

Joining Zegler as ‘Eva Perón’ will be her critically lauded co-stars from the London production, Olivier Award nominee Diego Rodriguez as ‘Che’ and James Olivas, who will be making his Broadway debut as ‘Juan Perón.’

Bella Brown, who received a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for her portrayal of ‘The Mistress’ and was the alternate ‘Eva Perón’ at The Palladium in London will transfer to Broadway with the production. The production will also feature Ángel Lozada as ‘Agustín Magaldi.’

The ensemble will feature Giuseppe Bausilio, Mely Berdion, Brandon Borkowsky, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Grace Conrad, Christian Jesús Galvis, Tommy Gedrich, Sydney Jones, Natasha Leaver, Maggie Likcani, Mireia Mambo, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Pepe Muñoz, Julio Rey, Ken San Jose, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Damani Van Rensalier, and J'Kobe Wallace. Swings for the production are Alexis Hasbrouck, AK Naderer, Regine Sophia, Francisco Thurston, Bryce Valle, and Michael Bryan Wang.

Evita, will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) with preview performances beginning Saturday evening, February 27, 2027 for a Thursday, March 25, 2027 opening night.

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