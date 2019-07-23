Queens Night Market Launches Daytime 'OutPost' At Rockefeller Center's South Plaza

"The OUTPOST by Queens Night Market," will take over part of Rockefeller Center, featuring nine of the Queens Night Market's most popular and recognizable vendors.

The OUTPOST will be open Starting July 29th, Monday through Thursday, 12pm - 8pm, for three-weeks on the South Plaza at Rockefeller Center (between 48th and 49th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues).

Confirmed Participating Vendors:

· Burmese Bites - Burmese Keema Palatas & Ohno Kaukswe

· Em - Vietnamese Tha??t Kho and Cha?? Giò

· La'Maoli - Antiguan Saltfish Balls & Island Subs

· Joey Bats Café - Portuguese Pastéis de Nata

· Brooklyn Dumpling - Polish Pierogis & Kopytka

· Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken - Jamaican Jerk Chicken

· Hong Kong Street Food - Hong Kongese Soy Sauce Noodles

· Primos Variedades - Mexican Fresh-Carved Al Pastor Tacos

· Lion City Coffee - Singaporean Chai Tow Kway & Kaya Toast

Prices will vary per dish, and while there is no official price cap at the OUTPOST, servings will be meal-size portions and intended to be affordable for most any budget.



For news, updates, and a full schedule of events visit rockefellercenter.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You