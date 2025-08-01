Queens College and NYC Parks to Present Free Outdoor Performances of PETER AND THE WOLF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queens College School of Arts is partnering with NYC Parks to present free outdoor performances of the beloved Russian folktale Peter and the Wolf from August 5 through 26. Staged in fifteen parks across Bayside, Jamaica, the Rockaways, and Woodhaven, the production brings a fresh, immersive approach to Sergei Prokofiev’s classic 1936 symphonic story.

Originally composed to introduce children to orchestral music, Peter and the Wolf uses individual instruments to represent characters in the story. This adaptation by Queens College is performed in the round and invites audiences to experience the music through movement, gesture, and physical storytelling. Rather than using dialogue, actors perform alongside a pre-recorded score, embodying Prokofiev’s motifs and deepening the relationships between the characters.

“Whether you're hearing Peter and the Wolf for the first time or the hundredth, this fresh take brings the story to life in a whole new way,” said Simone Yearwood, dean of Faculty for the School of Arts and Humanities at Queens College. “It's not just music—it's movement, emotion, and storytelling, right here in the heart of Queens.”

The production features Queens College Drama, Theatre, and Dance Department students and alumni Kamron Tursunboev, Kristina Gomez-Shnorhokian, and Meiyue Michelle Zhang. It is directed by Elyse Price, who also teaches acting at the college.

“The tour highlights the power of live performance to create connections and wonder in public spaces,” said Price. “We're proud to share this experience in the parks and neighborhoods that shape our Queens College community.”

Performances are part of a borough-wide initiative supported by Queens College and NYC Parks to offer over 50 free arts events throughout the year. These include concerts, dance classes, and visual arts workshops in public green spaces. A full performance schedule can be accessed on the Queens College website under “Peter and the Wolf Production Tour” in the Upcoming Events drop-down menu.

“This NYC Parks partnership with the Queens College School of Arts brings our greenspaces to life with creative programming that is free and accessible to all,” said NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jackie Langsam. “We are proud to continue our collaboration this summer, providing families across our borough with meaningful cultural experiences right in their own backyard.”

The series exemplifies the School of Arts’ mission to blend academic learning with civic engagement. “By bringing theatre into public spaces, we're expanding access to the arts and helping our students grow as performers and citizens,” said Julia del Palacio, associate dean of the School of Arts.

For more information on Peter and the Wolf and other upcoming NYC Parks events in collaboration with Queens College, visit nycgovparks.org and qc.cuny.edu.