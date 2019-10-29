Q.E.D Has Released Schedule of Events For November

Here are some of the highlighted events coming to Q.E.D. from Nov. 20-26, including: a Democratic Debate Watch Party with Frank Conniff, Christian Finnegan, and more (Nov. 20); Rory Scholl's comedic musical Thanksgiving Scarecrow: A Musical, with Rebecca Vigil and more (Nov. 21); QED Presents showcasing Lizz Winstead, Shalewa Sharpe, Liz Barrett, and Ben Katzner (Nov. 23); a bar trivia night for fans of true crime, Yellow Tape (Nov. 24); Myq Kaplan and friends Carolyn Riley, Carolyn Castiglia, and Carolyn Busa (Nov. 25); and, much more!



You can find complete schedule and performance details at the Q.E.D. calendar.



Q.E.D. LISTINGS

NOVEMBER 20-26



WED, NOV 20 @ 7:30PM

Democratic Debate Watch Party

Watch the Democratic Debate MST3K style as comedians / political commentators add their two cents over a microphone during the debate, featuring pre-show comedy and debate commentary by Frank Conniff (Mystery Science Theater 3000), Christian Finnegan (Netflix, Chappelle's Show, Comedy Central) and more.

THUR, NOV 21 @ 7:30PM

Happy Place Comedy

Happy Place Comedy is a carefree comedy show with a unique lineup of established and up-and-coming New York City comedians, hosted by Sue Funke and Katie Compa. It's the perfect way to escape your troubles and enjoy a funny and friendly atmosphere (with featured special comfort foods) before taking on the weekend!

THUR, NOV 21 @ 9PM

The Thanksgiving Scarecrow: A Musical

Rory Scholl's comedic musical follows the origin of the newest holiday mascot as he enjoys obscure museums, a deviant barbershop quartet, and an appearance from Santa! Be sure to leave a plate of leftovers out, so the Thanksgiving Scarecrow will visit your feast by dessert! With an all star comedy cast, including Rebecca Vigil (Your Love Our Musical), Jeff Scherer (X Plus One), Kathleen Armenti (Blank the Musical), Geoff Grimwood (Fake Church), Abbie Harper (Student Driver), with guest pianist Dan Reitz (Baby Wants Candy).

FRI, NOV 22 @ 7:30PM

Two-Prov Improv Comedy Show

TwoProv showcases the funniest improv comedy duos for a night of scenes and songs created on the spot by audience suggestion, never to be seen again! Comedy couples from UCB, The Magnet, and The Pit every month! Hosted by Chippity Dippity (Rory Scholl and Geoff Grimwood).

FRI, NOV 22 @ 9:30PM

End of the Line Comedy

The "End of The Line" Comedy Show is the place to be every fourth Friday of the month in Astoria! We've got an awesome lineup of some of NYC's best comedians to end your Friday night with.

SAT, NOV 23 @ 7:30PM

Transplants

Transplants is a stand-up show, featuring comics who are new New Yorkers, telling stories of where they came from and the journey that led them here.

SAT, NOV 23 @ 9:30PM

QED Presents

QED's series of house-booked stand up showcases, featuring national headliners and up-and-coming gems! Be sure to keep an eye out for special guests and other surprises! This month features Lizz Winstead (CoCreator: The Daily Show), Shalewa Sharpe, Liz Barrett, Ben Katzner, with host Sam Morrison (Bravo).

SUN, NOV 24 @ 7:30PM

Real Housewives Trivia

Come put your Bravo knowledge, your Shannon Beador scholarship, and your Vanderpump expertise to the test and win amazing prizes at this Housewives Trivia Game! Play solo or on a team (max 5)! Past categories have included: Franchise Deep Dive, All About Ramona, Say It Forget It - Write It Regret It, and Bravo Mix-tape. Come whoop it up with your fellow Housewife Historians. Dr. Moon recommends it.

SUN, NOV 24 @ 8:30PM

Yellow Tape: A True Crime Trivia Show

Do you love watching old Law and Order episodes? Are you an "expert" on all things OJ? Have you listened to the SERIAL podcast more than twice? This doesn't make you a creep, it makes you a true crime fan, and there's no shame in that game! So grab a few friends and test your knowledge at Yellow Tape - true crime trivia show! Format will follow your traditional bar trivia game, except more humor, a few surprises, and all the categories will be true crime related. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Innocence Project on the winning team's behalf.

MON, NOV 25 @ 7:30PM

Token White Guy

The token white guy show is a standup comedy performance hosted by Shenuque Tissera and Vivek Netrakanti where we focus on performers who are from underrepresented groups. Concerned that there won't be a white man to balance out all that diversity? Have no fear! The show will have one token white guy ready to go. Come by for a fun inclusive experience where multiple different perspectives will be on stage!

MON, NOV 25 @ 9PM

Myq Kaplan & Friends (with Benefits)

Myq Kaplan presents his favorite comedians, friends, rappers, humans, robots, and/or aliens with a portion of proceeds donated to charity (for this performance, Friends with Four Paws) and features performances by Carolyn Riley, Carolyn Castiglia, Carolyn Busa, and more!

TUE, NOV 26 @ 7:30PM

Funniest People I Met This Month

Gabe Mollica runs around New York City trying to get stage time. In the process he's met some incredible comedians. Come see some of the funniest ones he's met this month.

TUE, NOV 26 @ 9PM

Crushing It!

Join host Mariana Garces as she celebrates her newest comedy crushes of the month, featuring a lineup of comedians who also happen to be absolutely crushing it.





