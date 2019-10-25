Public Theater Will Extend FOR COLORED GIRLS Through 12/8

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced the third extension of the revival of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange. Directed by Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF began performances on Tuesday, October 8 in The Public's Martinson Hall and officially opened on Tuesday, October 22. In its third extension, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, November 17, and will now run through Sunday, December 8.

The complete cast of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF features Sasha Allen (Lady in Blue), Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), and D. Woods (Understudy).

A groundbreaking work in modern American theater, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF returns to The Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway. Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner directs this seminal work that speaks to our world today about women's struggles, strength, desires, resilience, and the sanctified magic of love and possibility.

TICKET INFORMATION

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF began performances in The Public's Martinson Hall on Tuesday, October 8 and officially opened on Tuesday, October 22. In its third extension, this revival will now run through Sunday, December 8.

Public Theater Partner and Supporter tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $75, can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (There is no 8:00 p.m. performance on Sunday, November 17 or Thursday, November 28. There is an added performance on Wednesday, November 27 at 2:00 p.m.)

Continuing The Public's commitment to make theater accessible for all, the production will also have six American Sign Language Interpreted performances to allow more audiences to experience this groundbreaking piece. The American Sign Language Interpreted performances will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9; and at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26; Wednesday, October 30; Tuesday, November 5; Thursday, November 21; Saturday, November 30; and Thursday, December 5. The open captioning performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. The audio described performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. For more information, please visit publictheater.org/accessibility.

The Library at The Public is open nightly for food and drink, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Joe's Pub at The Public continues to offer some of the best music in the city. For more information, visit publictheater.org.





