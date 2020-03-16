Production on Live-Action CINDERELLA to Shut Down for Two Weeks

Click Here for More Articles on Cinderella- Movie

Sony's reimagining of the classic The live-action film adaptation of Cinderella will go on a two-week hiatus, according to Deadline.

This weekend, The film, which is filming at UK's Pinewood Studios, sent home the crew were sent home over the weekend. Despite the exits, Pinewood said today, "The Pinewood Group is continuing to follow guidance set out by the government, and the studios remain fully operational".

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello, who plays Cinderella, Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

The film was originally expected to be released in February 2021.





