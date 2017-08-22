Principal Photography Underway for MAMMA MIA! Sequel

Universal Pictures announced today that principal photography is underway for MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, the sequel to the studios' 2008 musical adaptation of the Broadway show. The original film grossed over $600 million at the global box office. Filming on the Greek island of Kalokairi, the new installment will hit theaters on July 20, 2018.



Oscar winner Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Donna, alongside Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper will also return as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth return as Sophie's "dads" Sam, Bill and Harry.



Joining the cast will be Lily James as 'Young Donna', Alexa Davies as Young Rosie and Jessica Keenan Wynn as Young Tanya. (Go Green). Also appearing will be Young Sam played by Jeremy Irvine, Young Bill played by Josh Dylan and Young HARRY played by Hugh Skinner.



Said producer Judy Craymer, "I'm so thrilled to have our brilliant original cast back and to welcome the new cast to the Mamma Mia! family. It was so much fun casting these young roles, and there is great excitement amongst the whole cast as we explore the characters past and present and continue this heartwarming story where it left off...told once again through much-loved ABBA songs."



Ol Parker writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

MAMMA MIA The Movie Image © Universal Pictures 2007. Photo by Peter Mountain

