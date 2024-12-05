President Joe Biden to Attend Performance of THE EYES OF THE WORLD at The White House

The performance features Broadway vocalists Shereen Ahmed, Kate Rockwell and more.
On Friday, December 6, The White House will host a special live performance of American History Unbound’s The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day. Created and narrated by renowned historian John Monsky, The Eyes of the World tells the dramatic story of the final eleven months of World War II in Europe, through stirring music, iconic, rare, and recently discovered archival photos, film, and personal accounts from witnesses and soldiers. This symphonic journey, presented on the eve of the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, honors the immense sacrifices of all American veterans and their families.
The words and images of Ernest Hemingway, Life magazine daredevil war photographer Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, a young soldier who landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944, the 761st Tank Battalion and the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion immerse us in the triumph and heartbreak on the road to victory. Along the way, their stories intersect and they cross paths with Pablo Picasso, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Marlene Dietrich, and more.
The performance features Broadway vocalists Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton). They are accompanied by Ian Weinberger (music director, Hamilton), capturing the essence of the times with compositions by Glenn Miller, Frank Loesser, Edith Piaf, Jerome Kern, Jeffrey Klitz and Robert Cary, John Kander and Fred Ebb and Michael Kamen. “Freedom’s Road,” with music by Emerson Harper and lyrics by Langston Hughes, serves as a reminder of the Double V Campaign — the fight against fascism abroad and racism at home.
Historian and narrator John Monsky is renowned for his acclaimed productions on turning points in American history. His meticulously researched narratives draw inspiration from his nationally recognized collection of American flags. The evenings program begins with the story of one flag, on one landing craft, that landed on Utah Beach on D-Day.
The Eyes of the World’s May 2024 performance at Boston’s Symphony Hall, with the legendary Boston Pops Orchestra (conducted by Keith Lockhart), commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, is currently streaming on PBS.org. It was previously presented at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage and the John F. Kennedy Center Opera House.
