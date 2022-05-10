Potions & Planting for Children to Return to The McKittrick Hotel's Gallow Green for Summer 2022

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced the return of its popular Potions & Planting event for children. The series of family-friendly high tea parties will take place at the hotel's charming rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, on select weekends this spring and summer. This year's dates are Sunday, June 12, and Saturdays July 9, August 6, and August 20.

Potions & Planting welcomes children ages 4-10 to enjoy a whimsical high tea party with their favorite doll, teddy bear, or other stuffed friend while immersed in a secret garden overgrown with blooming vines, trees and flowers.

During the event, families are transported to the mysterious world of The McKittrick, where hotel residents teach them how to tend the garden, press flowers, and create magic potions with special powers of their choosing!

Admission includes a traditional tiered high tea platter prepared by the hotel's Executive Chef Pascal Le Seac'h. Finger Sandwiches, Mini Sausage Rolls, Cakes, and Tarts are paired with refreshing Pink Lemonade and hands-on lessons in potions and planting. Tea and Gallow Green's selection of seasonal cocktails are also available for adults to enjoy.

Reservations are required in advance. Tickets are $35 per person for this magical family experience. Toy plus ones may enter free of charge and receive a surprise gift.

Gallow Green has appeared on "best rooftop" lists for Business Insider, Condé Nast Traveler, Eater, Esquire, Grub Street, The Infatuation, and USA Today, as well as "most romantic" by Forbes, Glamour, GQ, Sunday Times UK, Gotham, InsideHook, Time Out New York, and more.

Gallow Green is open daily from 5PM for dinner and drinks, as well as brunch from 10AM on weekends. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

The McKittrick Hotel is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities both for visitors and for the members of their team. Guests of Gallow will be required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.