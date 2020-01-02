Positions at The Shed, New York City Center, Manhattan Theatre Club, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/2

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/2/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

: Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe

Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe Audition for your dream job at Nickelodeon Universe AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part-Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life and join Team Nick in Slime Time Live! Monday, January 20th: Sign In @ 9:00am; Audition from 9:30-11:30am Seeking Character Performers heights 4'10"- 5'5" and 5'11"-6'4" Wear attire you can m... (more)

Internships: BBTF Administrative Internship

BBTF is looking for a spring semester administrative intern for our 2020 festival! The intern will be responsible for processing submission applications, filing and sorting plays, facilitating the front end of the submission process by acting as liaison with the playwrights, answering basic questions and referring correspondences to the proper department. The position is unpaid, mostly remote, and 2-4 hours a week. It also includes the opportunity to participate in instructional BBTF worksho... (more)

Internships: Stage Management Internships

The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking full-time summer Stage Management interns with diverse backgrounds and experiences for Shakespeare in the Park. Stage Management interns support SM staff during pre-production and all rehearsals, previews, and performances. The summer season provides interns with valuable firsthand experience assisting and observing top professionals in mounting the 2020 summer seasons of Shakespeare in the Park at the nation's premiere not-for-pro... (more)

Internships: Internships for 2020 Summer Season

The 574 Theatre Company in Mishawaka is excited to announce they are seeking production interns for their 2019-2020 season. Interns will be an integral member of our production team and opportunities for leadership, supervisory, and design positions are available for qualified candidates. Positions include: Direction & Administration Technical Direction Properties & Carpentry Costumes, Makeup & Wigs a??Interns will be asked to commit 10 hours of work a week (plus technica... (more)

: Auditions for "Clue: On Stage"

AUDITION INFORMATION Roles: 5F, 5M Performances: April 16-19, 2020 Auditions: Weds, Jan 29 @ 7pm and Sat, Feb 1 @ 11am Location: Italian Club of Tampa (1731 E 7th Ave. Tampa, FL 33605) Rehearsals: Mon - Thurs from 7-9:30pm; Feb 17 - Apr 15 Website: http://aeonlifetheater.com/auditions/ **Please come with an approximate 2 minute monologue prepared (or two one-minute monologues). At the audition, you may be asked to do a cold reading and improve piece. Your monologue should show your abi... (more)

: Box Office Treasurer Needed

The Theater Center, home to THE OFFICE A MUSICAL PARODY and PERFECT CRIME is hiring a box office treasurer Monday-Friday 9:30 AM - 6 PM.Must have Ticketmaster experience. Please e-mail letter of interest and resume to catherine@thetheatercenter.com ASAP.Train next week; work on your own January 6.... (more)

: Box Office Treasurer Needed

The Theater Center, home to THE OFFICE A MUSICAL PARODY and PERFECT CRIME is hiring a box office treasurer Monday-Friday 9:30 AM - 6 PM.Must have Ticketmaster experience. Please e-mail letter of interest and resume to catherine@thetheatercenter.com ASAP.Train next week; work on your own January 6.... (more)

: Box Office Treasurer Needed

The Theater Center, home to THE OFFICE A MUSICAL PARODY and PERFECT CRIME is hiring a box office treasurer Monday-Friday 9:30 AM - 6 PM.Must have Ticketmaster experience. Please e-mail letter of interest and resume to catherine@thetheatercenter.com ASAP.Train next week; work on your own January 6.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director - International Festival of Arts & Ideas

"A happening hard to top for sheer scale and variety." - The New York Times Organization The International Festival of Arts & Ideas (Festival) was founded in 1996 by Anne Calabresi, Jean Handley, and Roslyn Meyer. Its mission is to create an internationally renowned festival in New Haven of the highest quality, with world-class artists, thinkers, and leaders, attracting and engaging a broad and diverse audience, celebrating and building community, and advancing economic development. Comple... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Improve your singing, make new friends and have FUN! $0

A masterclass-style, low-pressure, high-encouragement and maximum fun voice class. No matter what your initial skill or comfort levels are, Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. Only twelve spots available! Mondays 7:00pm - 9:30pm 8-week series: January 6 - March 9 (no class on January 20 or February 17) Instructor: Elena Blyskal Level: All Levels Tuition: $425 or 3 monthly payments o... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: SIX (the musical) Dance Class! Dance classes making you feel out-of-shape or untalented? Dance class should be FUN!

Live your Spice Girls Dreams, with the epic pop-opera, concert-musical extravaganza, SIX!!! This high energy pop/funk dance class celebrates the Broadway arrival of the smash UK hit. Sign up for all 8 weeks or individual classes. Wednesdays 7:00pm - 8:30pm 8-week series: January 8 - February 26, 2020 Instructor: Alex Acevedo Level: All Levels Tuition: $225, or 3 payments of $80 Capacity: 24 participants 1/8 - Ex Wives 1/15 - No Way 1/22 - Don't Lose Your Head 1/29 - Haus of Holbein... (more)

Internships: Spring Internships

Come experience what goes into running a 1,300 seat non-profit performing arts center. The Mayo Center Performing Arts Center is offering non-paying credit or non-credit internships in Arts Administration, Education & Performing Arts School, Marketing, Development & Fundraising, Operations & House Management, and Production. Interns will aid the departments within the Theatre on a project need basis. Projects include administrative tasks such as research projects and office organization, as ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate for Institutional Giving

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Development Associate for Institutional Giving responsible for writing grant proposals to foundations and other grant-making entities seeking support for FST major theatre and education programs. Reporting to Director of Individual Giving, the Development Associate of Institutional serves as key member of the fundraising team. This position researches and identifies new funding prospects; prepares and submits grant proposals and reports to funders; helps t... (more)

: KNOXVILLE STAGE MANAGEMENT APPRENTICE

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants in area of Stage Management for its 2019-2020 season Apprenticeships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Training under the guidance of our exceptional staff in a supportive, professional environment,... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time SAT Instructor ***$50/hr***

Part-time SAT/ACT Teacher A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We proudly partner with several schools and nonprofit organizations in the NYC metro area to provide test preparation classes to students that may not otherwise have access. We are currently seeking part-time teachers to deliver high quality SAT instruction on-site at our various partner schools and nonprofit organizations l... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time SAT Tutor - Long Island - ***$50/HR***

A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We are currently seeking both entry-level and experienced tutors to deliver exceptional, one-on-one test preparation for the SAT and ACT in the homes of our Long Island students. A-List tutors are expected to commit to working with a minimum of 4 private tutoring students located on Long Island per week. The schedules and frequency of tutoring sessio... (more)

: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No direc... (more)

: Public Relations Manager

REPORTS TO: Marketing Director GENERAL SUMMARY: Responsible for the public relations and publicity needs of Asolo Repertory Theatre including all productions, events and fundraising activities, playing a key role in the promotion of Asolo Rep's mission and overall brand. Create and maintain favorable public image of the entire organization through preparation and distribution of information to newspapers, periodicals, television, radio and other forms of media. POSITIONS SUPERVISED: No direc... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing and Communications - Long Wharf Theatre

"With citizenship, it's about activating theatre as a public space for civic practice, where we see democracy in action. With inclusion, it's about widening our circle so that we embrace a kaleidoscope. We must create theatre with, for, and by the people." - Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director (2018) Organization Long Wharf Theatre is embarking on an unprecedented journey, where art and activism will live side by side. It is committed to building a boundary-breaking theatre with, for, and... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Public Relations Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a savvy, strategic, and collaborative public relations professional to join its Communications team to amplify the organization's productions, programs, and mission through skillfully planned and executed public relations campaigns. Reporting to the Associate Director of Public Relations, the Public Relations Manager will build and maintain relationships with key reporters across the media, develop captivating narratives and pitches for a wide array of produc... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Public Relations Coordinator (Part-Time)

Public Relations Coordinator (Part-Time) The Public Theater is seeking a detail-oriented, organized, and motivated Public Relations Coordinator to join its Communications team to help amplify the organization's productions, programs, and mission through skillfully planned and executed public relations campaigns. Reporting to the Associate Director of Public Relations, the Coordinator will support the PR team through a variety of research, writing, and editing projects, as well as interview ... (more)

Internships: Technical Theatre Internships

Job Dates 05/26/20 - 08/23/20 Pay $2600 contract/13 weeks w. room & board valued at $200/wk About: The Black Hills Playhouse, nestled in Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this summer. Applications are now being accepted for theatre production internships in the following areas: Electrics Stagecraft general technician Props Qualifications: Specific skills vary department, but technical theatre expe... (more)

: Production Department Administrator

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Accompanists: Dogfight Music Director

We're seeking a music director/accompanist for our spring musical, Dogfight. Rehearsals will be Tuesday's and Thursday's from 10am-1pm, for February and April. In March you'd be needed for 1 rehearsal, but other than that you'd essentially have the month off. You'd also have the week of Valentine's Day and Easter off. Tech week will be the week of April 26th. Shows are May 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th at 8pm. The pay is $1000 cash. I can send the hourly breakdown per your request. We are hoping to h... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Teaching Artists

JOB POSTING: Teaching Artists for Summer 2020 FMCT Fargo/Moorhead Community Theatre is seeking energetic, dedicated theatre artists to work with our youth education camps and other programming in the summer of 2020. Positions to be filled include: directors, choreographers, music directors, stage managers, as well as costume, scenic, sound, and lighting technical positions. Five-week (June 3-July 2) and ten-week (June 1-August 7) contracts are available, with additional one-two week extens... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You