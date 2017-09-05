Podcasts
Podcast: Joel B. New Announces a 'Something New' Series Finale Concert

Sep. 5, 2017  

Podcast: Joel B. New Announces a 'Something New' Series Finale ConcertOn Tuesday, Joel B. New announced that he will be bringing his beloved podcast "Something New" to a close later this month with a special live concert at The Duplex on Saturday, September 30th at 6:30pm.

Performers slated to sing include Jen Waldman (WICKED), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (WOMEN ON THE VERGE...), Sheri Sanders (Rock the Audition), Liz Asti (Let's Start), Liz Ulmer (NYMF), voiceover artist Lauren Ruff, teaching artist Dan Radzikowski, Bill Coyne (MuseMatch), Joshua Hinck (New Work Wednesdays), visual artist Ryan Bauer Walsh, Michael Kushner (MTF), Robbie Rozelle (Broadway Records), and creator/host Joel B. New.

Tickets are just $15 online (available here), $20 at the door, plus a 2-drink minimum either way. A portion of ticket sales will go to support the Dramatists Guild Fund, the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America.

Listen to the Announcement Here:

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud Podcast: Joel B. New Announces a 'Something New' Series Finale Concertrecipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and The New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.




