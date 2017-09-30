Podcast: Broadway General Manager and Author, Peter Bogyo, Visits 'Keith Price's Curtain Call'

Seasoned Broadway General Manager, Peter Bogyo, takes some time out of his insanely busy schedule to talk to me about his new book, BROADWAY GENERAL MANAGER: Demystifying the Most Important and Least Understood Role in Show Business.

He gives so much insight to the inner workings of a job that many people know exists but have no clue of its depth. For those who are looking at other careers in the world of theater, this job requires a varied amount of skills. The breath of knowledge, as well as, the amount of information that you have to keep in your head at any one given instance, is astounding.

Check out my interview with him, and find out why being a Broadway General Manager truly is the most important and least understood role in show business.

Listen to the episode here:

