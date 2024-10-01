Playwright Erika Kathryn to Join Next Stage Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Erika Kathryn will be joining the Next Stage Press catalogue. Next Stage Press publishes exciting, new playwrights, as well as a roster of award-winning and critically acclaimed playwrights. ERIKA KATHRYN is a published Author and Award-Winning Screenwriter. Kathryn has been working for 8 years as a Marketing Manager for two Florida Performing Arts Centers. She has 5 novels published. One of which is THE CHEATER EATER, now published as a Stage Play by Next Stage Press. She has had four different Film & Television Screenplays Top Coverfly's RED LISTS. For more, please visit her at: www.ErikaKathryn.com

THE CHEATER EATER is available now - Revenge is a dish best served... period. Cold, hot, or with those little puff pastry hors d'oeuvres everybody loves... Just as long as Cheaters regret it. People don't typically get retribution after being cheated on... until now... Now, you can call Kat Clyne to carry out her own brand of justice on adulterers. And she confesses all her steps - and hilarious missteps - in a court-ordered therapy session with Dr. Akbar. As we peel back the layers of how she became THE CHEATER EATER, we meet Cheater Zero (Cave Maverick), a blast from her past. Her mother (Mrs. Clyne) not only pits them up against each other to compete for the reins of her company, but she also forces them to work together to break a story about a local politician and his wife (Mayor & Mrs. Bowen). While working together, Cave surprises Kat in more ways than one and is the only one who sees her for who she really is. But will forgiving a former cheater make her lose more than just her heart? The Cheater Eater eats away at the question: can cheaters really change?

For more, click here: https://www.nextstagepress.com/the-cheater-eater/