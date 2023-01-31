Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Max Lifchitz to Perform Concert Featuring 8 Works Inspired by the Natural World

The concert will be held at the National Opera Center's intimate Scorca Hall in Manhattan.

Jan. 31, 2023  

On Sunday February 5, 2023, pianist Max Lifchitz will offer a recital featuring eight distinctive works inspired by diverse aspects of the natural world. Composers included in the event hail from Italy, Mexico, Nigeria and throughout the US.

Admission to the recital is free (no tickets or registration required).

The event will start at 7:30 PM and will end at approximately 9 PM.

It will be held at the National Opera Center's intimate Scorca Hall in Manhattan (330 7th Ave at 29th St). It is part of the Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City.

Live stream can be easily accessed @

https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE

The following composers and works will be featured:

HARRY BULOW Mixed Motives

JOHN WILLIAM GAMBRELL Disarray

PAUL KONYE African Song Without Words

MAX LIFCHITZ Lonesome Tears

Is Spring Right?

JONATHAN B. McNAIR Rabun Gap

BARBARA RETTAGLIATI Rocce (Rock Formations)

JOSEPH RIVERS Notturno

B. ALLEN SCHULZ Jade Dance

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 43rd consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and most other music streaming services.

