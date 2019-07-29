Photos/Videos: Krysta Rodriguez, Zach Adkins, Ana Villafane, and More Perform at BROADWAY LOVES SELENA GOMEZ at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Broadway Loves series returned to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 22nd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the multi-platinum career of millennial icon Selena Gomez, on the evening of her 27th birthday! The concerts were musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees, Broadway Princess Party).

The concerts on July 22nd featured Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Alice By Heart, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On, Hands on a Hard Body), Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, The Torch-Bearers), Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave), Devin Lewis (Newsies), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, Jekyll and Hyde, NBC's "This Is Us"), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules, "Smash," First Date, The Addams Family), Marissa Rosen (My Big Gay Italian Wedding), Theater World Award winner Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet, CBS's "To Whom It May Concern"), Gabe Violett ('The Voice,' Spring Awakening), and introducing Tanner Callicutt.

The band featured Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Fun Home) on bass, Shannon Ford (Beetlejuice) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (My Fair Lady) on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez is the eleventh concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

