Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song

Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The show included multiple surprise special guest stars and performers from New York City and the world premiere of a brand-new song, "Empty Sky," performed by Groban to close out the evening.

Listen to the new song below:

Special surprise guests for the February 14 show included author, TV host, radio host and media personality Dr. Ruth; comedian and cabaret star Bridget Everett; acclaimed musicians and members of the John Mayer Trio and John Mayer band, Steve Jordan, Pino Palladino, and Isaiah Sharkey; celebrated cellist and New York City subway busker Eyeglasses; and The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts Concert Choir.

Get a look at photos from the show below!

Additional performances of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will take place on April 18, 2020; June, 20, 2020; and September 26, 2020. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show draws on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and features special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban's Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education.

As one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum records (over 35 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

Josh Groban's discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum "Closer," 2006's double-platinum "Awake," 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010's gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013's gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015's gold-certified "Stages," and most recently 2018's "Bridges." He has appeared in feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love;" "The Hollars;" "Coffee Town;" and "Muppets Most Wanted;" as well as on NBC's "The Office," FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and CBS' "The Crazy Ones." In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade." He also released his first coffee table book, "Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway," chronicling the past two years of his life on Broadway.

2018 marked yet another watershed year for Groban as he extended his influence across music, film, television and Broadway yet again. He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017 and co-starred alongside Tony Danza on the Netflix series, "The Good Cop." Groban also released his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records]. In addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles, it boasts nine tracks co-written by the superstar. He launched an ongoing North American headline tour in support of the album during the fall 2018. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

Groban is the latest artist to embark on a residency with The Madison Square Garden Company and the first at Radio City Music Hall since 2017. As a leader in live entertainment, MSG continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, the Company originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 70 performances and counting. The Company has also in recent years successfully created unique bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden; Jerry Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency; and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre, which is also ongoing.





