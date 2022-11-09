Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience is officially open and welcoming visitors for its U.S. premiere in New York City. 

Nov. 09, 2022  

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience is officially open and welcoming visitors for its U.S. premiere in New York City. Located in the historic Seamen's Bank Building at 30 Wall Street, in the heart of New York's Financial District, the limited art experience will continue through January 8, 2023. Check out all new photos and video below!

Monet's Garden thrusts visitors into a multi-sensory and multimedia voyage that reveals the inspiration and history behind some of the world's greatest masterpieces. Employing an unprecedented range of visual, phonic and olfactory stimuli, this enchanting exhibition provides complete and total immersion into the work and world of Claude Monet (1840-1926).

Visitors are guided through experiential galleries, each providing fresh perspectives on Monet's life and new experiences of his cherished masterpieces.

The exhibition is enhanced by aromas of lavender wafting in the air and the romanticism of classical music to serenade visitors with an educational and enlightening multi-language narration in The Showroom. This multi-sensory culmination has never before been presented by a past immersive experience in New York.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Konzert GmbH. With concurrent exhibitions in Berlin, Zurich and Mülheim, there are upcoming European engagements in in Vienna, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, and London. A U.S. national tour for Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French, Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Photos/Video: First Look at MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE





Related Stories
Photos: Tony-Winning Designer David Rockwell Celebrates CIVILIANs Olio Collection at Starc Photo
Photos: Tony-Winning Designer David Rockwell Celebrates CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild
Tony-winning designer and architect David Rockwell's celebration of the CIVILIAN's Olio Collection at Starchild, CIVILIAN's new rooftop that is officially now open to the public.
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE LION KING Sings Carols For a Cure Photo
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE LION KING Sings 'Carols For a Cure'
BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with Cast Members of The Lion King as they laid down their vocal track of “Christmas Time”.  This is a new Christmas Song written and arranged by James Brown-Orleans with vocals by James Brown-Orleans and Shacura Wade. Check out exclusive photos from The Lion King's sessions here!
KPOP on Broadway Cancels November 9 Matinee Performance Photo
KPOP on Broadway Cancels November 9 Matinee Performance
The matinee performance of KPOP at 2pm on Wednesday, November 9, has been canceled. 
Interview: Andrew Polk on How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME Photo
Interview: Andrew Polk on How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Go Inside Opening Night of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!Video: Go Inside Opening Night of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
November 8, 2022

Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on November 6. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to behind the scenes with the company in this video!
Video: First Look at Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft & More in Rehearsals for WHITE CHRISTMAS UK TourVideo: First Look at Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft & More in Rehearsals for WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour
November 8, 2022

The WHITE CHRISTMAS UK tour cast features Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, and more. WHITE CHRISTMAS opens on Saturday 12 November at the Truro Hall for Cornwall before touring around the country. See rehearsal footage here!
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Sings 'Feel the Rain Fall' from PARADE at New York City CenterVideo: Alex Joseph Grayson Sings 'Feel the Rain Fall' from PARADE at New York City Center
November 8, 2022

The parade my be over, but there is still more to enjoy from New York City Center's epic gala production. Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden, played its final performance on November 6, 2022. Watch as Alex Joseph Grayson sings 'Feel the Rain Fall' in this video!
Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of Quiara Alegría Hudes' MY BROKEN LANGUAGEVideo: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of Quiara Alegría Hudes' MY BROKEN LANGUAGE
November 8, 2022

Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on November 6. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet in this video!
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on NEW YORK, NEW YORK- 'I'm Trying to Keep Up with John Kander'Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on NEW YORK, NEW YORK- 'I'm Trying to Keep Up with John Kander'
November 8, 2022

The brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York, will begin performances on Broadway Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda is contributing to the new project and he is telling us all about the process in this exclusive video!