Photos: Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch School Gala

Over 500 alumni, donors, and supporters gathered at Cipriani South Street on Monday night for the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 2025 Gala, raising over $1.7 million to support the critical needs of talented Tisch students. Notable Tisch Alumni were honored at the gala, including award-winning writer Winnie Holzman (’83), best known for Wicked, and award-winning actor and director Daniel Dae Kim (’96). Kim took the opportunity to announce a $500K donation to form a new NYU Tisch Grad Acting scholarship.

In attendance at the gala were NYU Tisch Dean Allyson Green, NYU President Linda G. Mills, Provost of NYU Georgina “Gigi” Dopico, and Oscar and Tony-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell. Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Claire Danes, Emmy-winning actor Billy Crudup (’94) and actor and writer Karl Kenzler (’94) were also on hand to honor Holzman and Kim.

The gala featured several performances by current Tisch students in recognition of the honorees and Dean Allyson Green. Professor, actor and playwright Anna Deavere Smith gave a special toast to Dean Green, and NYU Trustee and Tisch Dean’s Council member Sharon Chang presented her with a custom award. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

Photo credit: Steve Myaskovsky, courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau