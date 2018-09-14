Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON

Sep. 14, 2018  

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan are gearing up to star in the new Broadway play, beginning performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 and officially opening Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The company met the press, check out the photos below!

AMERICAN SON will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite(Costume Design) and Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON
Kerry Washington

Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON
Kerry Washington

Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON
Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Eugene Lee, and Jeremy Jordan

Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON
The American Son team: playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, cast members Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Eugene Lee, Jeremy Jordan, and director Kenny Leon

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photos: Washington, Pasquale, and Company Prep for Broadway Run in AMERICAN SON
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of Vineyard Theatre's GOOD GRIEF Meets the Press
  • Photos: Remembering Carole Shelley
  • Up On The Marquee: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Arrives on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: Jennifer Simard Debuts 'Stigma' at the Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, and More Visit Jennifer Simard Backstage After Debut at The Green Room 42

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       