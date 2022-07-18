Photos & Video: See Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans & Alex Newell in Rehearsals for THE LAST SUPPER World Premiere

A first look at the opening number "Tonight, We Save The World" from the world premiere engagement of the new musical comedy, The Last Supper, taking place this summer at South Orange Performing Arts Center was released today.

The Last Supper is the new musical comedy about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well.

The complete cast includes Tony Award® nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Naomi Day, Mark Evans as Dinner Guests, Alex Newell as Jude, Pomme Koch as Mark, Megan Kane as Paulie, Allan K. Washington as Luke, and Wes Zurick as Pete. Understudies include Josh Canfield, Jennifer Frankel, Cayla Christine Primous, and Alan Wiggins.

With book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson, The Last Supper is based on the SONY film of the same name with an original screenplay by Dan Rosen. This world premiere production, beginning performances on Wednesday, July 27 and running through Sunday, August 7, is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

The design team for The Last Supper also features Lawrence E. Moten III (set design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (lighting design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (costume design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Duncan Northern of TINC (production management).

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds