Video: The Muny Honors Ken Page, Known as 'The Voice of The Muny'

The Muny has released a new video honoring the legendary Ken Page.

The St. Louis native was known as “The Voice of The Muny,” with his voice welcoming audience members to the massive outdoor theatre before each performance since 2013.

Page made his Muny debut in 1972 in the ensemble of South Pacific. Most recently seen as the Bishop of Digne in their 2024 produciton of Les Misérables, he had also been seen in Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls, Cats, and many more.

"Ken was loved by everyone who worked with him, onstage, backstage and in the offices. To all the young artists who had the privilege of meeting him, he was an inspiration, and he believed in The Muny and all that it serves," the Muny said on social media.

The theatre released a video montage with some of Page's best moments on their stage, as well as a moving interview clip. watch!

It was reported today that Page passed away at the age of 70. Widely known as the voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas franchise, he was in the original Broadway casts of The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats, and It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues. He also appeared in the first Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls with an all-Black cast.

He has appeared at regional theatres all over the United States and in London in productions of Randy Newman’s Faust, Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, My One and Only, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.