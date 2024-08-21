Video: Jay Armstrong Johnson Performs 'It's De-Lovely' And More From ANYTHING GOES At The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Muny in St. Louis has set sail with Anything Goes, running through August 25th, 2024. Get a new look at the production in a new highlight reel featuring Jay Armstrong Johnson's rendition of the classic tune, "It's De-Lovely".

Watch the video!

The full company includes Jeanna de Waal (Reno Sweeney), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Billy Crocker), Kevin Chamberlin (Moonface Martin), George Abud (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Kimberly Immanuel (Hope Harcourt), Adrianna Hicks (Erma), Ann Harada (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Lara Teeter (Elisha J. Whitney), Eric Jordan Young (Captain), Danny Gardner (Ship’s Purser), Spencer Jones (Spit), Joe Capstick (Dippy), Colin Bradbury, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Alaman Diadhiou, C.K. Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Harp, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Madison Hilligoss, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathaniel Mahone, John Manzari, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Alex Hayden Miller, Cole Newburg and Bethany Ann Tesarck. The company is joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Anything Goes is led by Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with Choreographer Jared Grimes and Music Director/Conductor Ben Whiteley.