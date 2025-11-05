Photos: Tribeca Film Festival Hosts Special Screening of LOST & FOUND IN CLEVELAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tribeca Film Festival welcomed members and Broadway favorites for a special screening and Q&A of Lost & Found in Cleveland at Regal Union Square. See photos from the event below!

The evening featured appearances by cast members Jeff Hiller, Santino Fontana, Mark L. Walberg, and Benjamin Steinhauser, who joined audience members for a lively post-screening conversation about the film’s themes of connection, nostalgia, and rediscovery.

The exclusive screening drew a cross-section of the theatre and film communities. Among those spotted in attendance were Julie Halston, Krystal Joy Brown, Ann Harada, Charl Brown, Michael Longoria, Kristin Hanggi, Mila Jam, Orfeh, Mark Oleszko, and Van Hughes.

This holiday season, it’s what’s inside that counts. Lost & Found in Cleveland offers a heartfelt look at the American Dream, set in “the best location in the nation.” Told over a single 24-hour period, the film follows the personal odysseys of five very different people whose lives unexpectedly intertwine when America’s favorite televised antiques appraisal show comes to Cleveland.

The film will open in theaters nationally on November 7 through Attend, the innovative theatrical marketplace developed by The Fithian Group.

The cast includes Dennis Haysbert, Dot-Marie Jones, Esther Povitsky, Jeff Hiller, Jon Lovitz, June Squibb, Liza Weil, Loretta Devine, Mark L. Walberg, Martin Sheen, Rory O'Malley, Santino Fontana, Stacy Keach, Yvette Yates Redick, Benjamin Steinhauser

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Double G Films