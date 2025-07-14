Photos: Tony-Winners David Zinn and Clint Ramos Lead 2025 SPRINGBOARD TO DESIGN Program at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springboard to Design, the free theatrical design program empowering high school students from underrepresented communities, has concluded its 2025 session. The program took place July 7–11 at the newly opened Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab, located within the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Led by Tony Award-winning designers Clint Ramos and David Zinn, the immersive week introduced students to the fundamentals of theatrical design—including set, costume, lighting, sound, projection, wig, and makeup design—through hands-on workshops, site visits, and collaborative creative sessions.

“This program is about empowering young artists to celebrate their creativity, identity, and unique point of views,” said Ramos, Lincoln Center’s Artist-in-Residence and co-founder of Springboard to Design. “We witnessed students step into their power this week, supported by a community of generous, visionary mentors.”

Zinn added, “We were honored to have such an incredible cohort of students — each one arriving with open hearts and thrilling imaginations. This space, these collaborators, and these students made this year unforgettable.”

Program Highlights Included:

Design Workshops: Students rotated through multiple disciplines in a "Four Corners" exercise led by working professionals in scenic, costume, lighting, projection, and directing.

Advocacy Panel: Industry leaders—including Ramos, Cody Renard Richard, Frankie Charles, and Sophia Skiles—led an honest discussion on navigating theatre careers as people of color.

Model Box Creation: Mentored by professionals Donyale Werle and Teresa Williams, students designed and built their own scenic models.

Show Visits: Participants attended Broadway productions including Maybe Happy Ending, John Proctor is the Villain, Hell’s Kitchen, Duke and Roya, and The Great Gatsby.

Behind-the-Scenes Access: Students toured Tricorne Inc., visited the Museum of Broadway, the Drama Book Shop, and explored Lincoln Center.

The program also included exclusive access to rehearsals of Twelfth Night at The Public Theater and a post-show tour of Maybe Happy Ending led by scenic designer Dane Laffrey and stage manager Justin Scribner.

Springboard to Design is an initiative of Design Action, an intergenerational coalition working to end racial inequities in North American theatre. The program was developed in collaboration with the American Theatre Wing and is hosted in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

With all costs covered—including tuition, housing, and materials—Springboard to Design eliminates financial and logistical barriers for students passionate about design and storytelling.

To learn more, visit Design-Action.com.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson



