Annie Live!
Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Celina Smith & More in ANNIE LIVE! on NBC

The live holiday spectacular aired last night on NBC.

Dec. 3, 2021  

Last night, Annie Live aired on NBC! Check out photos of the cast in action below.

The live holiday spectacular starred Celina Smith as Annie, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis.

Alan Toy played the role of President Roosevelt. Toy is a prolific actor of stage and screen and leading a voice in the disabled community.

The ensemble will feature Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy and Audrey Cymone as Pepper as well as Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny Laroche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong and Corde Young.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Celina Smith

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Celina Smith & the Cast of Annie Live!

Celina Smith

The Cast of Annie Live!

Taraji P. Henson

Nicole Scherzinger

Taraji P. Henson

Celina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger & the Cast of Annie Live!

Harry Connick Jr., Celina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger & the Cast of Annie Live!

Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, & Taraji P. Henson

Nicole Scherzinger

Harry Connick Jr., Celina Smith, Alan Toy & the Cast of Annie Live!

Megan Hilty, Taraji P. Henson, & Tituss Burgess

Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr. & the Cast of Annie Live!

Celina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, & Harry Connick Jr.

Celina Smith

The Cast of Annie Live!


