Photos: Inside SUFFS 100th Performance on Broadway

On Saturday July 13, Suffs celebrated their 100th performance on Broadway since opening night on April 18.

Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), and received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Suffs is produced by Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman, and Rachel Sussman.



Photo credit: Bruce Glikas