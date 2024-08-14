Photos: THE NOTEBOOK Cast at Barnes & Noble CD Signing Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording)'s recent physical CD release by Atlantic Records, Barnes & Noble hosted an exclusive fan signing event with composer and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and members of The Notebook's original Broadway cast.

See photos below!

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is available for streaming and download HERE. The album made its debut at #1 on Music Connect's “Top Broadway” chart upon its release earlier this year. Joy Woods' performance of “My Days,” now boasts over 4M worldwide streams. An official vinyl edition of the chart-topping album will arrive Friday, November 1.

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas