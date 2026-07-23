Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night

Rosie O'Donnell has returned to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. See photos from opening night!

The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.

Following its debut in Dublin, Sydney, and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives Off-Broadway after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations. Now living in Dublin, Rosie shares unfiltered reflections on leaving the US, raising and learning from her fiercely bright youngest child, Clay, and adjusting to a new yet familiar culture.

An eleven-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O’Donnell is known for her sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and fearless opinions. Common Knowledge blends her trademark humor with moments of reflection, exploring topics from pop culture to politics with honesty, warmth, and her unmistakable spontaneity A past host of the Tony Awards, Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as 'Rizzo' in Grease in 1994. She has also been seen in Seussical as 'The Cat in the Hat' in 2001 and in 'Fiddler on the Roof' as 'Golde.' She was also lead producer of the 2003 musical Taboo.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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