Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night
See photos of Rosie O'Donnell alongside Cyndi Lauper, Joy Behar and more.
Rosie O'Donnell has returned to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. See photos from opening night!
The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.
Following its debut in Dublin, Sydney, and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives Off-Broadway after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations. Now living in Dublin, Rosie shares unfiltered reflections on leaving the US, raising and learning from her fiercely bright youngest child, Clay, and adjusting to a new yet familiar culture.
An eleven-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O’Donnell is known for her sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and fearless opinions. Common Knowledge blends her trademark humor with moments of reflection, exploring topics from pop culture to politics with honesty, warmth, and her unmistakable spontaneity A past host of the Tony Awards, Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as 'Rizzo' in Grease in 1994. She has also been seen in Seussical as 'The Cat in the Hat' in 2001 and in 'Fiddler on the Roof' as 'Golde.' She was also lead producer of the 2003 musical Taboo.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Cyndi Lauper and Rosie O'Donnell
Ana Navarro, ChaCha and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and V, formerly Eve Ensler
Cyndi Lauper and Rosie O'Donnell
Ricky Schroeder, Jerry Mitchell, Rosie O'Donnell, Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton
Blake O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell and Vivian O'Donnell
Blake O'Donnell, Teresa O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell, Vivian O'Donnell, James Goldfeder and Timothy O'Donne
Teresa O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell and Vivian O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and Timothy O'Donnell
Parker O'Donnell and Aja
Rosie O'Donnell and Director Gabriel Barre
Eddie O'Donnell and sister Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and Cyndi Lauper
Laila Robins, Rosie O'Donnell and Robert Cuccioli
Jennifer Cody, Rosie O'Donnell and Julia Murney
Jennifer Cody, Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Blakely
Julie Halston, Tricia Paoluccio and Maddie Corman
Julie Halston, Ricki Lake and Camryn Manheim
Julie Halston, Maddie Corman, Ricki Lake, Camryn Manheim and friends
Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake
Maddie Corman and Julie Halston
Tovah Feldshuh and Director Gabriel Barre
Daryl Roth, Tovah Feldshuh and Director Gabriel Barre
Tovah Feldshuh, Daryl Roth, Julie Halston and Maddie Corman
Ben Vereen and Daryl Roth
Ben Vereen and Serena Michelle Schottland Vereen
Rosie O'Donnell, V, formerly Eve Ensler and Jonathan Bernstein
Julia Murney and Jennifer Cody
Tricia Paoluccio and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and V, formerly Eve Ensler
Colin Sheehan and Rosie O'Donnell
Bobby Pearce and Rosie O'Donnell
Dr. Bradley Glodny and Brian Rao
Mike Taylor and Shane Marshall Brown
Signage at The Daryl Roth Theatre