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Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night

See photos of Rosie O'Donnell alongside Cyndi Lauper, Joy Behar and more.

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Rosie O'Donnell has returned to the New York City stage with her solo show, Common Knowledge, premiering Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. See photos from opening night!

The eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner's new show will reflect on her move to her newly adopted hometown of Dublin, Ireland, the culture shift, family life, and the humbling and hilarious realization that maybe she doesn’t have it all figured out.

Following its debut in Dublin, Sydney, and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives Off-Broadway after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations. Now living in Dublin, Rosie shares unfiltered reflections on leaving the US, raising and learning from her fiercely bright youngest child, Clay, and adjusting to a new yet familiar culture.

An eleven-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O’Donnell is known for her sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and fearless opinions. Common Knowledge blends her trademark humor with moments of reflection, exploring topics from pop culture to politics with honesty, warmth, and her unmistakable spontaneity A past host of the Tony Awards, Rosie O'Donnell made her Broadway debut as 'Rizzo' in Grease in 1994. She has also been seen in Seussical as 'The Cat in the Hat' in 2001 and in 'Fiddler on the Roof' as 'Golde.' She was also lead producer of the 2003 musical Taboo.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Cyndi Lauper and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Joy Behar

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ana Navarro, ChaCha and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Orfeh and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell and V, formerly Eve Ensler

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Cyndi Lauper and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ricky Schroeder, Jerry Mitchell, Rosie O'Donnell, Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Blake O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell and Vivian O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Blake O'Donnell, Teresa O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell, Vivian O'Donnell, James Goldfeder and Timothy O'Donne

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Teresa O'Donnell, Blake O'Donnell, Rosie O'Donnell and Vivian O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Parker O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell and Timothy O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Parker O'Donnell and Aja

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell and Director Gabriel Barre

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Eddie O'Donnell and sister Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell and Cyndi Lauper

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Laila Robins, Rosie O'Donnell and Robert Cuccioli

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Jennifer Cody, Rosie O'Donnell and Julia Murney

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Jennifer Cody, Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Blakely

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Julie Halston, Tricia Paoluccio and Maddie Corman

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ricki Lake and Camryn Manheim

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Julie Halston, Ricki Lake and Camryn Manheim

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Julie Halston, Maddie Corman, Ricki Lake, Camryn Manheim and friends

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Maddie Corman and Julie Halston

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Tovah Feldshuh and Director Gabriel Barre

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Camryn Manheim

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ben Vereen

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ricki Lake

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Daryl Roth, Tovah Feldshuh and Director Gabriel Barre

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Tovah Feldshuh, Daryl Roth, Julie Halston and Maddie Corman

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ben Vereen and Daryl Roth

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ben Vereen and Serena Michelle Schottland Vereen

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Tovah Feldshuh and Ben Vereen

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell, V, formerly Eve Ensler and Jonathan Bernstein

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Julia Murney and Jennifer Cody

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Tricia Paoluccio and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ricki Lake

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Julie Halston

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Maddie Corman

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Camryn Manheim

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Tovah Feldshuh

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Ben Vereen

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell and V, formerly Eve Ensler

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Colin Sheehan and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Bobby Pearce and Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Dr. Bradley Glodny and Brian Rao

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Mike Taylor and Shane Marshall Brown

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Rosie O'Donnell

Exclusive Photos: Go Inside Rosie O'Donnell's COMMON KNOWLEDGE Opening Night Image


Signage at The Daryl Roth Theatre

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