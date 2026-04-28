Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Thrills, Chills, and Fulfills on Opening Night

"It is a queer confetti bath of joy," said Stephanie Hso at Studio 54 just last week. The confetti bath she was referring to, of course, is The Rocky Horror Show, which just celebrated its opening night on Broadway.

"The world that Richard O'Brien made is a world that's bigger than any of us and getting to bring this group of people and this room, Studio 54, to it right now... it's been so wild and so special and I am filled with delight about it," added director Sam Pinkleton.

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show features Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as "Narrator;" British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans as "Frank-N-Furter," Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as "Brad;" Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as "Riff Raff;" Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén as "Eddie/Dr. Scott;" Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award winner Stephanie Hsu as "Janet;" Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as "Magenta;" Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as "Rocky;" and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as "Columbia." The cast will also include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

Dratch touched on responding to the show's famous callouts. "At first it took some getting used to because we were in a rehearsal room with no one yelling things out! But now there's a lot of interaction and I rely on the interplay with the audience. Of course the show has a history of it, but what are gonna do in a giant Broadway house? I think we're managing that pretty well."

Watch in this video as the whole cast and creative team struts the red carpet on the big night.

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