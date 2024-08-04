Photos: Steven Pasquale and More in NINE at The Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s landmark Tony Award®–winning musical Nine, directed and choreographed by 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree and three-time Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), is now playing through August 11, 2024 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Check out production photos below!

Nine stars Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, the Kennedy Center’s Guys and Dolls) as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award® nominee Carolee Carmello (1776, Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!, Hamilton) as Asa Nisi Masa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Saraghina, Academy Award® and Tony Award® nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha, Scarface) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese (Hamilton, Hair) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award® nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town) as Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla (The Visit, Gotham) as Carla Albanese.

They are joined by Allison Blackwell, Dylis Croman, Charlie Firlik as Young Guido, Haley Fish, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Lucia Giannetta, Morgan Marcell, Yani Marin, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marina Pires, and Kamille Upshaw.

This Tony Award®–winning Best Musical, suffused with an award-winning score by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit, is based on the groundbreaking Federico Fellini film 8½. The spectacular musical adaptation features one man and the dozens of women in his life. Celebrated but impulsive film director Guido Contini, succumbing to the pressures of filming his latest epic, suffers a midlife crisis. One by one, women from his past and present—including his mother, his wife, his mistress, and his leading lady—haunt, instruct, scold, seduce, and encourage him.

Nine includes musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony Award® winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Nine are now on-sale via the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.

The Broadway Center Stage series, now in its fifth season, has been acclaimed by the Washington Post as “a raging success at the Kennedy Center reflecting a Broadway sheen.” Its hit production of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT recently enjoyed a critically-acclaimed Broadway engagement and will embark on a national tour in 2025.