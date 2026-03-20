With GIANT, Elliot Levey Is Making the Big Move to Broadway

In just a matter of days, Mark Rosenbaltt's Giant officially arrives on Broadway. The new play, about world-famous children's author Roald Dahl, is already an acclaimed hit, having earned three Olivier Awards following its West End run last year. One of them went to Elliot Levey.

Levey is about to make his Broadway debut with the production, following a decades-long career on stage and screen.

"Doing a new play is a whole set of different things that fizz in your brain because you're making it work," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's collegiate and it's collaborative and it's really exciting. People come in afterwards and bring their opinions and notes and thoughts and feelings. You're so eager to drink it in because you still want the feedback and their experience is so exciting. And everyone seems to be really thrilled by [this play], and so we're buzzing."

The play zeroes in on the real controversy that came to light towards the end of Dahl's life.

"Politics aside, it's just a human story of somebody on a mission to self-destruct, the minutiae of a personal relationship can suddenly explode into unforeseeable consequences. It's difficult for me to know from within, but the gasps and the shock, the palpable impression, the noise or the lack of noise from the audience is, honestly... it's very exciting," explained Levey.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Leading the company is none other than two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as 'Roald Dahl.'

"John is not just one of the greatest actors of all time, but he is one of the greatest human beings of all time," he added. "It comes through him, which is it's one of the reasons that his portrayal of Dahl is a life-changing performance and it's because his extreme goodness and his lovable-ness is so paradoxical when he's playing somebody who has monstrous qualities."

Giant will open at the Music Box Theatre on March 23, 2026.