Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2026- Meet the New Stars of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday in the theatre world. The Rocky Horror Show welcomed new Broadway stars to Sam Pinkleton's wild production at Studio 54, and we caught up with the fresh cast to hear how they're settling in. If you haven't experienced it yet, now's the perfect time—& Juliet plays its final performance in January 2027, so we've rounded up 10 reasons to catch the pop musical before it closes. Plus, learn how to do the Time Warp just in time for spooky season! And that's just the beginning—read on for all the latest Broadway news, industry announcements, and must-see moments from yesterday.
|The Front Page
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The Time Warp Continues! Meet Broadway’s New ROCKY HORROR Stars
A new group of performers is ready to do the Time Warp at Studio 54! The Rocky Horror Show recently welcomed a fresh batch of stars to Broadway, and BroadwayWorld caught up with the company to hear how they’re settling into Sam Pinkleton’s wild and wonderfully unconventional production. Watch in this video!
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Oops!... You Haven’t Seen It Yet? 10 Reasons to Catch & JULIET
Parting is such sweet sorrow! After more than four years of pop hits, confetti and second chances, & Juliet will play its final Broadway performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027. Looking for an excuse to experience it one more time? Here are 10 reasons to see & Juliet before it's too late.
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Video: Just In Time for Spooky Season... Learn 'The Time Warp' from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
In this video, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room to break down Ani Taj's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show with the help of dance captain Renée Albulario. Can you keep up?
|Must Watch
|Photos/Video: DAMN YANKEES Reveals Broadway Return at Yankee Stadium
by Stephi Wild
Live from Yankee Stadium, the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical classic Damn Yankees announced it will make its return to Broadway. Check out photos and videos from the announcement here!. (more...)
|Video: Billy Porter, Billy Zane and Jessica Vosk in BILL PAY THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
All new video footage has been released from Ramp’s one-night-only industrial Bill Pay The Musical starring Billy Porter, Billy Zane and Jessica Vosk at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: BUFFY REVAMPED Debuts West End Trailer
Video: Kerry Butler and Joey Mazzarino Launch New Kids' Series CHICKY BAWK BAWK’S FLYING FARM
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Inside the SHUFFLE ALONG... Reunion Concert with Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More
by Nicole Rosky
Just last night, Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed returned to the stage in a concert version of the acclaimed 2016 Broadway musical, inspired by one of the most important works in American theater history. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)
|Photos: Christine Baranski, Richard E. Grant, and More in HAY FEVER
by Stephi Wild
Production photos have been released for Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER, starring Christine Baranski and Richard E. Grant, currently playing at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season until 12 December 2026. Check out the photos below!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
THE FRAME, an arts and culture incubator modeled after Andy Warhol's Factory, will open in New York City to support multidisciplinary artists with funding, space, and industry access across theatre, film, dance, and visual art.. (more...)
The Squint Playwriting Award Will Return for Second Programme
by Stephi Wild
Squint Theatre Company will launch the second edition of its playwriting award in partnership with Stratford East, supporting eight early-career London-based writers from low-income backgrounds through paid commissions and mentorship.. (more...)
Broadway Dreams Appoints Charlie Sutton as Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Charlie Sutton, a veteran Broadway performer and director who originated roles has been named Artistic Director of Broadway Dreams. Sutton will guide the nonprofit's artistic programming and mentorship-driven education.. (more...)
Cleveland Orchestra strike ends in three days; Loew's Paradise set to reopen
by Alex Freeman
Cleveland Orchestra musicians settle, the Loew's Paradise returns as a 4,000-seat Bronx venue, NYC gives away 70,000 Met Opera tickets, and Equity wins a five-day rehearsal week in Scotland. Read the full roundup.. (more...)
The Cell Unveils 27 Resident Artists for 2027-28 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
the cell in Chelsea will present 22 new projects from over 27 resident playwrights, composers, designers, and interdisciplinary artists developing new work through readings, workshops, and staged productions.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the New York premiere of How Shakespeare Saved My Life, Jacob Ming-Trent's one-man show, directed by Tony Taccone, about the creatives that molded him. Read the reviews!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Jesse Tyler Ferguson in TRU
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Directed by the award-winning Rob Ashford, Tru is now open at the Menier Chocolate Factory, following the production’s New York run earlier this year. It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The world premiere of Lynn Nottage and John Legend's musical will star Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk, Michael Luwoye, and Charlie Thurston at The Griffin Theater at The Shed in a co-production with National Black Theatre.. (more...)
Brandi Carlile to Launch BURN THE SETLIST Tour Fall 2026
by Rachel Stone
Brandi Carlile will launch her BURN THE SETLIST trio tour this fall with bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, featuring fan-requested setlists at historic venues including Portland's Revolution Hall, Tucson's Rialto Theatre, and Milwaukee's Pabst Theater. Tickets go on sale October 2.. (more...)
Stevie Wonder Releases Four Previously Unreleased SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE Tracks
by Rachel Stone
Stevie Wonder marks the 50th anniversary of SONGS IN THE KEY OF LIFE with a four-song EP of unreleased recordings from the album's original sessions, mixed by the album's engineering team.. (more...)
SHUFFLE ALONG Reunion Concert Will Be Broadcast on PBS Next Year
by Stephi Wild
Good news for fans of Shuffle Along! If you couldn't make it to either of the performances of the reunion concert, the performance will be broadcast on PBS next year.. (more...)
Carrie St. Louis to Depart JUST IN TIME as 'Sandra Dee' in October
by Michael Major
Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance in Just In Time on Broadway in October. The production's current 'Sandra Dee' took to Instagram to share that she will depart the show.. (more...)
Rachel Zegler Gets a West End Concert Residency at @sohoplace
by Stephi Wild
Rachel Zegler will perform an intimate concert residency at Soho Place in London's West End. The Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner will present her most intimate shows to date in the venue's unique setting.. (more...)
Jesse Eisenberg Reveals How Musical Theatre 'Saved His Life'
by Michael Major
Jesse Eisenberg is opening up about how his early love of musical theatre 'saved his life.' Dating back to his childhood, he credits playing 'orphan child #7' in a hybrid production of Annie and Oliver! as helping him find belonging.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: THE LOST BOYS, STRANGER THINGS & More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting September 28, 2026.. (more...)
Interview: Tony Winner Susan Hilferty On Dressing WICKED's Ozians & More
by R. Scott Reedy
Costume designer Susan Hilferty – who amassed a mantel-full of awards, including the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, for the musical “Wicked,” being presented by Broadway In Boston at the Citizens Opera House through November 15 – got an early start on a career that so far includes 27 Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-nominated revivals of “Parade” (2023), “Funny Girl” (2022), and “Present Laughter” (2017) as well as 2005’s “Into the Woods” and 2006’s “Spring Awakening.”. (more...)
Lee Mead to Perform TWENTY YEARS IN TECHNICOLOUR at Adelphi Theatre in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Lee Mead will present a solo concert celebrating two decades since winning BBC's Any Dream Will Do and starring in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT at London's Adelphi Theatre on July 11 2027.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS at Almeida Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The Almeida Theatre announced the full cast for Eugene O'Neill's classic drama directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye and starring Zackary Momoh alongside Jamie Beamish, Antony Byrne, and others.. (more...)
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