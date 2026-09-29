Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29, 2026- Meet the New Stars of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and More

Video: BUFFY REVAMPED Debuts West End Trailer

by Michael Major

A new trailer previews BUFFY REVAMPED, a fast-paced stage retelling of all 144 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as narrated by Spike, ahead of its 2026 West End run. Watch the new video now!. (more...)

Video: Kerry Butler and Joey Mazzarino Launch New Kids' Series CHICKY BAWK BAWK’S FLYING FARM

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joey Mazzarino, a 22-time Emmy winner from Sesame Street, created a new children's puppet series with his wife, Tony-nominated actress Kerry Butler. The show streams on YouTube.. (more...)