London's Biggest Autumn Theatre Deals Include OH, MARY!, SINATRA, WICKED, & More

Save with exclusive theatre offers across more than 25 major London shows including Mamma Mia! The Musical, High School Musical, The Devil Wears Prada, Beetlejuice The Musical, Stranger Things, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and so many more! Book by 31 October 2026. ‌

Avenue Q

Save up to 40%

On Avenue Q, puppets and people intermingle in this show about the trials and tribulations of life as a grown-up: love, sex, money, race, and how to tell your roommate he’s gay.

After two decades, the three-time Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q has returned to the West End in all its glory. With original Broadway director Jason Moore and original puppet designer Rick Lyon, a brand new cast takes on the puppet show with a difference.

Beetlejuice

Save up to 57%

Based on Tim Burton's movie classic, the musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Cirque Berserk!

Save up to 50%

Cirque Berserk is back in the West End for half term! Britain’s biggest theatre circus spectacular is back by popular demand – with a brand new show featuring your favourite Cirque Berserk! acts plus some thrilling new ones! Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills.

Don’t miss the world’s most hair-raising circus act – the legendary motorcycle ‘Globe of Death’, live on stage.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts

Exclusive Prices!

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

High School Musical

Save up to 44%

Gabriella, a shy, brainy new student and Troy, the captain of the basketball team, who discover a shared love for singing when they meet at a karaoke contest and decide to audition for the leads in their high school's musical.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Pay no fees

Book By 7 Oct And Pay No Fees

The legendary rock opera by lyricist Tim Rice (Evita, The Lion King) and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Evita, The Phantom of the Opera), the premiere of Jesus Christ Superstar redefined the Broadway musical and 40 years later it remains a beloved classic. The instantly recognizable tunes and daringly contemporary lyrics made it one of the most popular albums of all-time, selling over seven million copies, as well as creating a truly global smash hit, with sold-out productions in more than 40 countries.

Magic Mike Live

Save up to 27%

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It’s hot. It's hilarious. It’s the great time you've been waiting for!

This first-class experience features some of the world’s sexiest, most talented guys performing heart-racing dance routines in front of, above and all around you. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent. In other words, it’s got basically everything.

If you’re looking for the ultimate girls’ night out or an electrifying date night, look no further than MAGIC MIKE LIVE. If you’re NOT into letting your hair down, laughing out loud and really hot guys, then it’s probably not for you.

It’s time to FREE YOUR MAGIC. So stop looking… and start booking!

Guests must be at least 18 years to attend and each individual patron will be asked to present valid photographic ID before being permitted entrance to the show. If valid ID is not presented, they will not gain access to see the show nor any refund or exchanges of ticket or travel expense incurred.

Mamma Mia!

Save up to 36%

Join the fun at MAMMA MIA!, the world’s sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical!

Since premiering in London’s West End over 23 years ago, ‘the ultimate feel-good show’ (Classic FM) has thrilled over 65 million people around the world. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The worldwide phenomenon has now been turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. Whatever age you are, you can‘t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Million Dollar Quartet

Save up to 42%

Million Dollar Quartet is a musical inspired by the December 4, 1956 recording session that brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. The show, which is co-authored by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott, is co-directed by Eric Schaeffer and Mutrux, with musical direction by Chuck Mead.

The show features a treasure trove of the greatest rock, rockabilly, gospel, R&B and country standards of the 1950s, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Ghost Riders in the Sky," and "Whole Lotta' Shakin' Goin' On."

My Neighbour Totoro

Save up to 44%

Satsuki and Mei's mother has taken ill. In order to be closer to her while she recovers in a rural convalescent hospital, their father moves the two sisters from their home in a city to the countryside. And though the countryside is beautiful and the people friendly, it's hard not to be scared when the wind rustles the trees at night. As the sisters explore their new surroundings, young Mei encounters magical creatures and the ancient protector of the forest she calls 'Totoro' – and they are to be the girls' neighbours.

Although Satsuki doesn't believe her little sister at first, they are soon both swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours – transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.

Oh, Mary!

Save up to 42%

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production stars Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Giles Terera as Mary’s Husband.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oliver!

Save up to 34%

Lionel Bart's musical masterpiece, freely adapted from Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver! tells the story of the orphaned Oliver Twist, who escapes the harsh Victorian workhouse and takes refuge in London's murky underworld with the wily gang leader Fagin and his team of resourceful pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger. He finds a friend in the kind-hearted Nancy and when he's wrongly arrested for stealing, Oliver meets an unexpected saviour; but is happiness truly within his grasp?

With a sensational score, including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, You've Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two, I'd Do Anything, Oom Pah Pah, As Long As He Needs Me and many more, the Olivier, Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece vividly brings to life Dickens' ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more.

Sinatra The Musical

Save up to 40%

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York City’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. But as Frank Sinatra’s voice captures a nation, his heart is torn between his wife, Nancy, and movie goddess, Ava Gardner. When scandal and a hostile press send his career into a tailspin, the young crooner fights back and stages the greatest comeback in show business history.

Featuring over twenty classic hits, including “That’s Life“, “One For My Baby“, “The Best Is Yet to Come” and “I‘ve Got the World on a String“, Sinatra: The Musical is the most revealing portrait ever told about the legendary singer.

SIX

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Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming up the UK pop charts, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is back!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Save up to 37%

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The Book of Mormon West End

Save up to 23%

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

The Devil Wears Prada

Save up to 42%

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Save up to 26%

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.

The Mousetrap

Save up to 48%

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP?

For almost 70 years, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVE YOUDUNNIT

The Play That Goes Wrong

Save up to 41%

The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempt to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does, as the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

This brilliant new laugh out loud comedy performed by Mischief Theatre Company has enjoyed two successful runs in the West End and was the sell out smash hit of the Edinburgh Festival with its sensational reviews, numerous accolades and awards. The Play That Goes Wrong is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Titanique

Save up to 41%

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, New York’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers such as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More – backed by a full live band – TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!

Wicked West End

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This “devilishly clever spin on The Wizard of Oz” (The Daily Telegraph) imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Already the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time, Wicked has been seen by over 10 million people in London alone and played almost 6000 performances. The classic musical is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for ‘Best West End Show’)