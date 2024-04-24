Photos: See Sandra Oh & More in Rehearsals for THE WELKIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the complete cast for the American premiere of The Welkin, written by Lucy Kirkwood (Tony Award nominee, The Children) and directed by Sarah Benson (Obie Award winner, Fairview).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Joining the cast of The Welkin are Hannah Cabell (The Father), Glenn Fitzgerald (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Nadine Malouf (Grief Hotel), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), and Simone Recasner (Ain’t No Mo’). They join previously announced Tilly Botsford (Off-Broadway debut), Paige Gilbert (A Raisin In The Sun at The Public; Skin of Our Teeth), Ann Harada (Into the Woods, Avenue Q), Jennifer Nikki Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), Mary McCann (Harper Regan, “The Chair”), Emily Cass McDonnell (I’m Revolting, The Thin Place), MacKenzie Mercer (Frozen National Tour), Sandra Oh (“The Sympathizer,” “Quiz Lady”), Dale Soules (“Orange Is the New Black,” Hair), Danny Wolohan (Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird), and Haley Wong (Mary Gets Hers at MCC).



The Welkin begins performances on Thursday, May 16th, and will open Wednesday, June 12th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30th.



Rural England, 1759. As the country awaits the return of Halley’s comet, a young woman is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women are gathered to decide whether she is telling the truth. A dark, fierce, funny play about democracy and housework.

The Welkin will feature sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Palmer Hefferan, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair & wigs by Cookie Jordan, makeup by Gabrielle “Gabbie” Vincent, movement by David Neumann, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson, fight direction by Sean Griffin and Gerardo Rodriguez, props by Noah Mease, casting by The Telsey Office: Karyn Casl, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Martha Donaldson will serve as the Production Stage Manager.