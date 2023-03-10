Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios Awards

Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 38th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 9, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London. Yvette Nicole Brown hosted in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, the New York ceremony was hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom, and the London ceremony was hosted by Gordon Griffin M.B.E at the Union Club. The star-studded award ceremonies are Casting Society's first in person celebrations in three years hosting over 1,500 guests combining the three locations. The presenting sponsor was Spotlight.

See photos below!



Honorees included Rita Moreno with the Lynn Stalmaster Award, Leslee Feldman with the Hoyt Bowers Award , Jessica Sherman with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. In attendance was CSA President Destiny Lilly, with presenters including actors Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird," "The Afterparty," Richard Jewell), Andrew Leeds ("Barry," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets," "The Last Of Us"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary"), Britt Robertson ("The Rookie," "The Rookie: Feds"), Glynn Turman ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Tuc Watkins ("Uncoupled", The Boys in the Band)

Photo credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging