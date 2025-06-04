Photos, SUNSET BOULEVARD, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, and More Host Entertainment Community Fund 'Producer's Picks' Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway productions including Sunset Boulevard, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Redwood, Purpose, The Last Five Years, and Smash have partnered with the Entertainment Community Fund as part of its “Producer’s Picks” benefit performance program. Check out photos of from behind the scenes of the special performances.

In this initiative, producers donate a block of tickets for select performances, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Fund. These contributions support the Fund’s wide range of services for professionals in the performing arts and entertainment industries.

Before each performance, cast members gather with representatives from the Fund to discuss the organization's impact and share personal stories of support and involvement. Highlights included appearances by Tom Francis and the cast of Sunset Boulevard, Sarah Snook and the company of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Idina Menzel and Michael Park with the cast of Redwood, and the ensemble of Purpose featuring LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, and Kara Young.

Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas also joined fellow cast members of The Last Five Years, with Warren giving a curtain speech spotlighting the Fund’s essential services. The cast of Smash similarly participated in a benefit performance earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland, Tricia Baron, and Emily Louick Photography



The Company of SUNSET BLVD.

The Company of REDWOOD

The Company of PURPOSE

The Company of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The Company of SMASH