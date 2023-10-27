Photos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of COVENANT

Covenant is now running at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Covenant Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $42.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Roundabout Underground is presenting the world premiere of Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.  The cast includes Crystal Dickinson as “Mama,” Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as “Johnny ‘Honeycomb’ James,” Ashley Hildreth as “Violet,” Jade Payton as “Avery,” and Lark White as “Ruthie.”
 
When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he's not the only one with a secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker's Covenant explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.
 
A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 16th season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.
 
Roundabout Underground’s home is a 62-seat Black Box Theatre, which is also used year-round by Roundabout’s education department for its activities including student productions and professional development workshops.

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale 



