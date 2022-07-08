Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mr. Saturday Night
Photos: Robert De Niro Visits Billy Crystal at MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the two stars backstage here!

Jul. 8, 2022  

Robert De Niro recently stopped by Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway to pay a visit to Billy Crystal. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the two stars backstage below!

In the five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut.

Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother, Stan Yankleman; Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company also includes Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



