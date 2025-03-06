Photos: Richard Kind Guest Stars in New Musical Episode of NIGHT COURT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Night Court: The Musical becomes a reality in next week's episode of the NBC sitcom. Richard Kind guest stars and reprises his role as shady Broadway producer Sy Hoffman in the new episode, titled "A Little Night Court Music," a play on the Stephen Sondheim musical.

In the episode, Dan and Abby work together to turn Dan's memoir into a musical at the behest of Sy Hoffman and Wyatt tries to help Julianne stay cool when her ex-lover turns up at the courthouse. The episode airs on Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 8:30 p.m on NBC. Take a look at photos from the episode below!

About “Night Court”

Court is back in session! When the eternally optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) takes the night shift in her father’s old courtroom, she presides over some of New York’s most unique and unusual cases – with an oddball cast of characters by her side. This includes former night court District Attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), who now serves as the court’s public defender.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff and Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is a jack of all trades and devoted single dad who serves as the court’s clerk.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin, “Night Court” is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Executive producers also include Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley and Mona Garcea.

Photos Credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC