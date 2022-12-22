Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Reverend Al Sharpton Surprises Samuel L. Jackson With Birthday Cake at THE PIANO LESS

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is currently on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre ONLY until January 29, 2023.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Last night, December 21, at the hit Broadway revival of The Piano Lesson, Reverend Al Sharpton surprised star Samuel L. Jackson on his birthday with a cake at the curtain call.

Check out photos from the evening below!

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is currently on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre ONLY until January 29, 2023.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

The Piano Lesson
Reverend Al Sharpton and the cast of The Piano Lesson

The Piano Lesson
Reverend Al Sharpton and the cast of The Piano Lesson

The Piano Lesson
Reverend Al Sharpton and the cast of The Piano Lesson



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Photos: Taraji P. Henson and Natasha Lyonne Visit THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway Photo
Photos: Taraji P. Henson and Natasha Lyonne Visit THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway
Natasha Lyonne, who starred with The Piano Lesson's Danielle Brooks in Orange is the New Black, and Taraji P. Henson visited the cast of The Piano Lesson backstage after seeing the play on Broadway last week. The Piano Lesson is currently scheduled to run through January 29, 2023. Check out the photos here!
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway Photo
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway
Tony Award-winner David Hyde Pierce visited the cast of The Piano Lesson backstage after seeing the play on Broadway this week. The Piano Lesson is currently scheduled to run through January 2023.
Video: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses THE PIANO LESSON at SiriusXM Photo
Video: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses THE PIANO LESSON at SiriusXM
Watch the cast of Broadway’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ including Samuel L. Jackson, wife and director, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, co-stars John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Michael Potts and April Matthis sit down with Urban View host Mike Muse before an audience at SiriusXM studios.
VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses Original PIANO LESSON Production Photo
VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Discusses Original PIANO LESSON Production
Samuel L. Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss appearing on Broadway in The Piano Lesson. During the interview, they discussed the show's success and Jackson looked back on his experience in the original production of the play. Watch the new interview video now!

More Hot Stories For You


TOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in JanuaryTOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in January
December 21, 2022

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway will host a special performance for members of The Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Patrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre CompanyPatrick Page to Star in KING LEAR at Shakespeare Theatre Company
December 21, 2022

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming production of King Lear. STC favorite Patrick Page will star as the titular king. See who else is in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Patti LuPone Joins AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+Patti LuPone Joins AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS on Disney+
December 21, 2022

Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. See who else is starring in the show!
Video: FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema Light the Menorah for HanukkahVideo: FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema Light the Menorah for Hanukkah
December 21, 2022

Watch Funny Girl on Broadway's Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh & Ephie Aardema light the menorah for Hanukkah backstage. 
THE COLLABORATION to Resume Performances on December 26THE COLLABORATION to Resume Performances on December 26
December 21, 2022

The Collaboration, which cancelled its opening night performance due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast, plans resume performances on Monday, December 26.
share