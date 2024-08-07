Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Rehearsals at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) is reuniting with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage a visceral, heart-pounding new production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story.

The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Kristian Espiritu (u/s Nurse, Lady Capulet, and Lady Montague), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).



The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche. Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.



Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Pallimore (directing), Liz Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).

