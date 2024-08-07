Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Rehearsals at A.R.T.

The cast features Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Emilia Suárez (Juliet) and more.
Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) is reuniting with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to stage a visceral, heart-pounding new production of Shakespeare’s iconic love story.
The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Kristian Espiritu (u/s Nurse, Lady Capulet, and Lady Montague), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).
The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche. Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.
Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University’s Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Pallimore (directing), Liz Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).
Photo credit: Nile Scott Studios
Adi Dixit, Adam Shaukat, and Bernardo Sequeira
Sharon Catherine Brown, Terence Archie, Nicole Villamil, Erika Bailey and Ryan McKittrick
Clay Singer, Brandon Dial, Terrence Mann, and Rudy Pankow
Nicole Villamil, Adam Shaukat, and Adi Dixit
Emilia Suárez, Sharon Catherine Brown and Nicole Villamil
Rudy Pankow and Clay Singer
