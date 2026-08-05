Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More to Star in THE VISITORS Off-Broadway

The complete cast has been revealed for Second Stage Theater's upcoming production of Bryna Turner’s World Premiere play, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham.

The company will feature Esco Jouléy (Wolf Play, “Dying for Sex”), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2ST’s Mother Play, Tony Award-winner for To Kill A Mockingbird), Will Pullen (2ST’s The Receptionist, Apple TV’s “Dope Thief”), Mary Wiseman (Thérèse Raquin, “Star Trek: Discovery”), and Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird, Macbeth).

The Visitors will begin previews Wednesday, October 21st and will officially open on Monday, November 9th on The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Joanna is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they’re all forced to get to know each other as adults – but whether they’ll emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone’s guess. From playwright Bryna Turner and director Jenna Worsham, the acclaimed team behind New York Times Critic's Pick At the Wedding, comes THE VISITORS, a wry, heartfelt world premiere comedy-drama about finally meeting the people you’ve known your whole life.

The Visitors will feature scenic design by Kate Noll, costume design by Asta Bennie Hotstetter, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Fan Zheng. Casting by Daniel Swee, CSA.

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