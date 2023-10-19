Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway!

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 2 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 3 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The Shark Is Broken Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $48.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

The stars of The Shark Is Broken got a special surprise at the Golden Theater on Wednesday when the real Richard Dreyfuss came to the show! He chatted with the cast backstage, along with his friend Whoopi Goldberg, and shared some stories about working with Stephen Spielberg on the set of JAWS.

See photos below!
 
Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway! Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.
 
Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.
 
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $75 and $45 Tickets as Part of Sharktober Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Offer $75 and $45 Tickets as Part of 'Sharktober'

Celebrate “Sharktober” with $75 orchestra tickets and $45 mezzanine tickets to see the laugh-out-loud comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway.

2
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway Photo
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

On Saturday, September 30, movie star Ben Stiller took his family to see The Shark Is Broken on Broadway at The Golden Theatre. He met up with stars Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw, and Colin Donnell backstage after the show to congratulate them and shared stories of working with Steven Spielberg. See photos!

3
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway Photo
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway

Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. Get performance and ticket information here!

4
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge takes you to the opening night red carpet for The Shark Is Broken to chat with some of the evening's celebrity guests, including Al Roker, Patti Murin, Christian Slater, Nikki M. James, James Monroe Iglehart, Orfeh, and more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle
Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet
The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie
The Shark is Broken Logo Hat The Shark is Broken Logo Hat

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On BroadwayPhotos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism BallPhotos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball
Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You