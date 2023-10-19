Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway!
POPULAR
|
The stars of The Shark Is Broken got a special surprise at the Golden Theater on Wednesday when the real Richard Dreyfuss came to the show! He chatted with the cast backstage, along with his friend Whoopi Goldberg, and shared some stories about working with Stephen Spielberg on the set of JAWS.
See photos below!
Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway! Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.
Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Richard Dreyfuss and Whoopi Goldberg
Richard Dreyfuss and Whoopi Goldberg
Alex Brightman and Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss and Alex Brightman
Richard Dreyfuss and Alex Brightman
Ian Shaw, Whoopi Goldberg, and Colin Donnell
Colin Donnell, Alex Brightman, Richard Dreyfuss, and Ian Shaw
Colin Donnell, Alex Brightman, Richard Dreyfuss, and Ian Shaw
Colin Donnell, Alex Brightman, Richard Dreyfuss, and Ian Shaw
Colin Donnell, Alex Brightman, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian Shaw
Richard Dreyfuss, Ian Shaw, Colin Donnell and Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman and Richard Dreyfuss
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You