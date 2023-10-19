Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

The stars of The Shark Is Broken got a special surprise at the Golden Theater on Wednesday when the real Richard Dreyfuss came to the show! He chatted with the cast backstage, along with his friend Whoopi Goldberg, and shared some stories about working with Stephen Spielberg on the set of JAWS.

See photos below!



Audiences only have 6 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway! Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.



Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.



