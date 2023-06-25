Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BACKSTAGE ON BROADWAY, Podcast

“It’s exciting to have an insider view of the process”

What does it take to make a show work on Broadway, especially one whose entire purpose is to go wrong? How do you know when a show is going to be a good one? Where can you get the best pizza in New York City? The second episode of Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong does its best to answer these questions - And more! This time, host Charlie Russell interviews Adam Hunter and Christine D’Amore, the stage managers of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway. Hunter and D’Amore have done over 25 shows together including Mrs. Doubtfire and the Encores! series in New York.

Before going into details on the show, the trio takes the time to explain the role of a stage manager, defining it as “the hub of information”, facilitating the production like a switchboard operator. It is truly fascinating to hear from the stage managers themselves, as typically most interviews tend to focus on the cast and creative team. Hunter and D’Amore go into detail on their specific roles in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, discussing how they work with the rest of the cast and crew for a successful show. Hunter and D’Amore even reveal which moments in the show make them the most nervous - But you’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out!

One topic that is touched upon that I agreed with was a comment on Mischief’s ability to roll with things going wrong. Hunter and D’Amore speak of their admiration for the team since they first met them in February of 2023 for rehearsals - Seeing the cast perform improv in character as the members of the Cornley Drama Society helped them understand not only the show but the company as a whole. While some actors might panic over something genuinely going wrong in a show, the Mischief crew are able to quickly adapt to whatever situation they find themselves in thanks to years of practice. They’re not afraid to make mistakes, which makes their shows feel on edge and can even make them funnier in some situations.

Ultimately, Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong - Backstage on Broadway is a fun and insightful episode of the Mischief podcast that allows stage managers to have their well-deserved time in the spotlight. Whether you’re a diehard fan of Mischief or not, you’ll be sure to learn something - Russell herself even admits that she has learned something new by the end!

Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be releasing episodes over the summer of 2023. The second episode was released on 17 June.