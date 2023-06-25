Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BACKSTAGE ON BROADWAY, Podcast

Charlie Russell hosts the second episode a new podcast series from Mischief, recorded live in NYC!

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo 1 Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 2 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Click Here for More on Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BACKSTAGE ON BROADWAY, Podcast

“It’s exciting to have an insider view of the process”

What does it take to make a show work on Broadway, especially one whose entire purpose is to go wrong? How do you know when a show is going to be a good one? Where can you get the best pizza in New York City? The second episode of Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong does its best to answer these questions - And more! This time, host Charlie Russell interviews Adam Hunter and Christine D’Amore, the stage managers of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway. Hunter and D’Amore have done over 25 shows together including Mrs. Doubtfire and the Encores! series in New York. 

Before going into details on the show, the trio takes the time to explain the role of a stage manager, defining it as “the hub of information”, facilitating the production like a switchboard operator. It is truly fascinating to hear from the stage managers themselves, as typically most interviews tend to focus on the cast and creative team. Hunter and D’Amore go into detail on their specific roles in Peter Pan Goes Wrong, discussing how they work with the rest of the cast and crew for a successful show. Hunter and D’Amore even reveal which moments in the show make them the most nervous - But you’ll have to listen to the podcast to find out!

One topic that is touched upon that I agreed with was a comment on Mischief’s ability to roll with things going wrong. Hunter and D’Amore speak of their admiration for the team since they first met them in February of 2023 for rehearsals - Seeing the cast perform improv in character as the members of the Cornley Drama Society helped them understand not only the show but the company as a whole. While some actors might panic over something genuinely going wrong in a show, the Mischief crew are able to quickly adapt to whatever situation they find themselves in thanks to years of practice. They’re not afraid to make mistakes, which makes their shows feel on edge and can even make them funnier in some situations. 

Ultimately, Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong - Backstage on Broadway is a fun and insightful episode of the Mischief podcast that allows stage managers to have their well-deserved time in the spotlight. Whether you’re a diehard fan of Mischief or not, you’ll be sure to learn something - Russell herself even admits that she has learned something new by the end!

Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be releasing episodes over the summer of 2023. The second episode was released on 17 June.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo
Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Ellie Kemper began her guest star run in Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway. In this video, watch as she takes her opening night bows!

2
Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG

In this episode of Kid Critics, Evangeline (10), Tess (9), and Lennon (9) head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to check out Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

3
Ellie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star Photo
Ellie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star

Ellie Kemper will be joining Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Your Dog Can Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG & THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Your Dog Can Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG & THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The producers of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong have announced a special understudy search for two canine characters – Nana the dog in Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Winston the dog in The Play That Goes Wrong.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BACKSTAGE ON BROADWAY, PodcastReview: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BACKSTAGE ON BROADWAY, Podcast
Interview: Chris Lanceley and Henry Shields on Playing Chris Bean on Both Sides of the Pond in the GOES WRONG WorldInterview: Chris Lanceley and Henry Shields on Playing Chris Bean on Both Sides of the Pond in the GOES WRONG World
Interview: 'I Really Want People to Come and Have a Good Time!': Dan Partridge on Playing Danny Zuko, Audience Expectations, and GREASE in the 21st CenturyInterview: 'I Really Want People to Come and Have a Good Time!': Dan Partridge on Playing Danny Zuko, Audience Expectations, and GREASE in the 21st Century
Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BROADWAY PART 1, PodcastReview: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BROADWAY PART 1, Podcast

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You