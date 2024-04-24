Photos: Former Cast Member Elle Fanning Visits APPROPRIATE Cast

Fanning left the show last month, and the role of River was taken over by Ella Beatty.
Former cast member Elle Fanning recently stopped by Appropriate to visit with the cast! Fanning left the show last month, and the role of River was taken over by Ella Beatty. Check out photos of Elle Fanning backstage with the cast of Appropriate below!
The cast of Appropriate is led by Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers.
It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning
Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning
Ella Beatty, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Graham Campbell, Michael Esper and Everett Sobers
