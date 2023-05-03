Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The production opens on 18 May, with previews form 10 May, and runs until 12 August.

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an unresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Photo Credit: Shona Louise Photography