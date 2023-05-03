Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

The production opens on 18 May and runs until 12 August.

May. 03, 2023  

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The production opens on 18 May, with previews form 10 May, and runs until 12 August.

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an unresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Photo Credit: Shona Louise Photography



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for The Old Vics GROUNDHOG DAY, Starring Andy Karl Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for The Old Vic's GROUNDHOG DAY, Starring Andy Karl
Rehearsals are well underway for The Old Vic's upcoming production of Groundhog Day! Check out the photos below.
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations! Photo
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!
Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration!
BOB FOSSES DANCIN To Close On Broadway This Month Photo
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ has announced its closing date.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/30/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/30/2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman TheatreAdam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman Theatre
May 3, 2023

This summer, Chicago will be first to experience a reimagined production of The Who's Tommy when the original creators reunite at Goodman Theatre. Tony Award winners Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, nearly 30 years after their epic pop-culture musical theater sensation first bowed on Broadway, have reconvened to tell the story of Tommy Walker for 2023 audiences.
Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplacePhotos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
May 3, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. 
Wake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett SherWake Up With BWW 5/3: Tony Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Bartlett Sher
May 3, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of Tony Award nominations, Bob Fosse's Dancin' will close this month, plus check out an exclusive video message from Bartlett Sher in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!Photos: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Company Celebrates Their Two Tony Nominations!
May 2, 2023

Before the show tonight, the cast and creative team of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window celebrated their Best Revival Tony Nomination, as well as the Featured Actress Nod for Miriam Silverman. Go behind the scenes with photos from inside their celebration!
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This MonthBOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
May 2, 2023

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ has announced its closing date.
share