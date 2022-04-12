Photos: Michael Douglas, Joshua Henry & More at Eugene O'Neill's Theatre Center's 21st Monte Cristo Awards

Last night in New York City, Michael Douglas and Joshua Henry attended the Eugene O'Neill's Theatre Center's 21st Monte Cristo Awards which honored George C. White.

The Monte Cristo Award is presented to a prominent individual each year in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O'Neill's "pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence," and furthering the American theater. The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

presented the 21st Monte Cristo Award to its Founder George C. White. George's career includes not only his 37 years as President of the O'Neill and Chairman of its Board of Trustees, but also numerous activities and accomplishments in theater throughout the world. His contributions to the creation of theater have influenced some of the greatest artists of our time including August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Meryl Streep, Robert Redford, John Guare, Basil Kreimendahl, Jim & Jane Henson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others.