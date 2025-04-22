Photos: Megan Colton, Jose Contreras and More in HADESTOWN North American Tour

You can now check out new photos of the North American Tour of HADESTOWN! Currently, the touring cast stars Nickolaus Colón as Hades, Megan Colton as Eurydice, Jose Contreras as Orpheus, Jaylon C. Crump as Hermes and Namisa Mdlalose Bizana as Persephone.

The Fates are played by Katelyn Crall, Miriam Navarrete, and Alli Sutton. The Workers Chorus features Randy Cain, Miracle Myles, Kaitlyn O’Leary, Mikaela Rada, and Joe Rumi. Swings for the tour include Ricky Cardenas, Michelle E. Carter, Darius J. Manuel and Julia Schick.



The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the Tony and Grammy Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.



The acclaimed musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. The tour is directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant based on the original Broadway direction by Chavkin and choreographed by T. Oliver Reid based on the original Broadway choreography by David Neumann. The creative team also features David Arsenault (set design based on the original Broadway design by Rachel Hauck); four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Krass (costume design); Aja Jackson (lighting design based on the original Broadway design by Bradley King); Tony Award® winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Liam Robinson (music consultant and vocal arrangements); Cody Owen Stine (music supervision); and Whitley Theatrical (casting). RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager with Mark Lunsford as Creative Producer. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.





Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade



